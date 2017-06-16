New head of Gaming Control Board’s administrative division named

A former U.S. Court of Appeals law clerk will lead the Gaming Control Board’s administrative division.

Jaime K. Black, a senior research specialist and Investigations Division agent for Nevada’s Control Board since 2014, was appointed to the position Friday by board Chairman A.G. Burnett.

Black will replace Sally Elloyan, a Control Board employee since 1988. Elloyan retires Aug. 2.

Black once served as a law clerk for Ninth Circuit Court Judge Melvin Brunetti and was a domestic violence staff attorney for Washoe Legal Services in Reno.

In her new role, Black will oversee the Administration Division, which oversees human resource management, training, facilities, contracts, purchasing, accounting, payroll, budgeting and records retention.

