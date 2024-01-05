New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas

Play Playgound, an immersive entertainment attraction, will debut in Las Vegas later this month.

In order to enter the playground, guests will head down a slide, just as kids do on a playground, the RJ reported when the project was first announced.

“Our guests enter on a slide, and you feel like you’ve been dropped into a Wes Anderson-meets-Alice-in-Wonderland TV show,” Jennifer Worthington, co-founder of Play Social, which operates Play Playground, told the RJ’s Rick Velotta.

The first-of-its-kind attraction will open its doors at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Jan. 18, according to a news release.

Developers said in the release that the 15,000 square-foot interactive attraction features “more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games that require zero skill but a whole lot of soul, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.”

“We have tactile games for everyone, physical, memory, puzzle and word games,” Worthington told the RJ. “It’s really like being dropped into your own game show.”

Play Playground will be open daily for all ages, including children. But the nighttime is reserved for the over-21 crowd.

Visit www.playplayground.com for more information.