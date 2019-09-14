86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

New Jersey casinos woo bettors with new sportsbooks

By Todd Prince Special to the Review-Journal
September 13, 2019 - 7:15 pm
 

ATLANTIC CITY — Fans returning to Atlantic City last weekend for the start of the National Football League’s 100th season were greeted with new, multimillion-dollar sportsbooks as the seaside casinos have upped their game to attract bettors.

Caesars Entertainment Corp and MGM Resorts International have opened high-end, permanent books at their New Jersey resorts within the past four months as the state enters its second year of wagering on a high note. The investment by the two companies totals $23 million.

The Supreme Court in May 2018 overturned a ban on betting outside Nevada, opening the door for states such as New Jersey to get in on the lucrative action. Atlantic City casinos quickly created temporary sportsbooks to meet immediate demand while drawing up plans for more elaborate books.

New Jersey wagering has surpassed expectations, beating out Nevada for the title of U.S. sports betting capital both in May and July and could do so again in August. New Jersey handle totaled $251 million in July compared with $235 million in Nevada, while its August handle of $294 million is nearly 20 percent more than the Nevada handle in August 2018. The Nevada Gaming Control Board will publish August 2019 data at the end of this month.

Thus it’s no surprise that Atlantic City casinos are dropping a pretty penny for their new books.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. began operating Atlantic City’s largest sportsbook in June at the Wild Wild West inside Bally’s but held its official, splashy opening with three former Philadelphia Eagles stars on Sept. 8 to coincide with the NFL’s first weekend.

Known as The Book, the 15,230-square-foot space resembles a movie theater with more than 100 leather recliners laid out in rows before a 98-foot-wide and 18-foot-tall screen on a wall. Alongside the seats are six couches that hold up to five people. The area is similar in size to the sportsbook at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Similar to The Book at The Linq in Las Vegas, the one at Bally’s features self-serve beer and five private areas known as Fan Caves for groups of 16 to 24 people. People seeking to rent the Fan Caves this Sunday will spend a minimum of $400 to $600 depending on the size of the cave.

The Bally’s sportsbook in Wild Wild West has extensive space around its perimeter that can be used to engage visitors — such as basketball or football tossing contests for prizes — or events such as fantasy sports drafting, said Christian Stuart, Caesars executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment.

“Drafts are huge now, and people travel to sportsbooks to hold them,” Stuart said, adding that is one example of the type of events the large book can handle.

Caesars also opened a new book at Harrah’s in Atlantic City in May that is about one-quarter the size of the Bally’s sportsbook. It features more than 50 plush seats, about a dozen screens and two Fan Caves. Harrah’s offers food service for guests at the book.

Caesars spent $11 million on the two books, Stuart said.

MGM took a different path with its new 8,000-square-foot sportsbook at the Borgata, making food and beverage the centerpiece.

The Moneyline Bar and Book features a 35-foot-long circular bar with video poker surrounded by 18 screens, including one that stretches 40 feet wide. It also offers tables and booths for dining and sofas and a VIP lounge area for hanging out.

Borgata already had a racebook with rows of seats and terminals, but Scott Butera, president of interactive gaming at MGM, said the company chose not to re-create the same wagering-intense atmosphere in the Moneyline, where the betting area blends into the dark background.

“Millennials want sports and sports betting to be part of the experience and not necessarily the whole experience,” Butera said.

The layout also caters to a lot of social gaming, he said.

Mobile, Meadowlands leading

Though four in 10 avid football fans will place a bet this year, according to the American Gaming Association, if they are in New Jersey, they are likely placing their wager via their phone rather than a retail sportsbook.

Though Atlantic City is the only location in the state permitted to host casinos, its retail sportsbooks receive only a small fraction of total state wagering.

Mobile has accounted for about 82 percent of the $2.53 billion in wagers placed in New Jersey through the first eight months of the year, with fantasy sports mobile operators grabbing the biggest pieces of that pie.

But that only tells half the story about the retail books in Atlantic City.

The state’s leading sportsbook location is the Meadowlands Racetrack, which sits less than 10 miles from midtown Manhattan across the Hudson River and thus attracts New York City residents seeking to bet legally. The Meadowlands Racetrack, where fantasy sports company FanDuel operates a book, has this year earned more wagering revenue than all of Atlantic City’s books combined.

“The sportsbooks do compete with one other, and they do compete with the online apps, so it’s a very competitive market for sure,” Butera said.

Hop from NYC

John, an avid sports bettor from Manhattan, was placing bets through his laptop while sitting at the Harrah’s sportsbook in Atlantic City on Aug. 31.

The 41-year-old said he travels the 2.5 hours to the south Jersey shore when he wants to get away for a weekend of gambling and relaxation. But if he wants to simply bet on games, he takes the short train ride from Penn Station to New Jersey to place his wagers through the Caesars app.

John — who asked his last name not be used amid concern it could affect his employment — said he regularly completes the roundtrip during his lunch break as do his sports betting friends.

“People who typically bet on sports don’t care where they do it,” he said. “No one is going to travel two hours just to place a bet at a book if they can do it on their phone closer to home.”

Bill Krackomberger, a professional sports bettor who divides time between Las Vegas and New Jersey, said that while the new Atlantic City sportsbooks are high quality, he thinks they will struggle to bring in people except on weekends and special events.

“I don’t think it is the golden goose for Atlantic City. They have done some great jobs with the books, but the fans aren’t there,” said Krackomberger.

Sports betting revenue at Bally’s and Borgata trail by a wide margin the William Hill retail sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resorts, whose fully built-out book was completed earlier.

The Ocean book earned $1.3 million in wagering revenue in August.

Tropicana Atlantic City and William Hill also opened a splashy new sportsbook at the Eldorado Resorts-owned property in March.

Nonetheless, Caesars and MGM are likely to quickly recover the investments in their Atlantic City sportsbooks. Borgata generated nearly $1 million in wagering in August while Bally’s and Harrah’s generated a combined $775,000.

William Hill CEO Joe Asher said the big numbers put up by the New Jersey sports betting industry so far did not come as a surprise to him. The market “has not yet fully grown” and has much more room for expansion, he said.

“The folks that have really made investments into their sportsbooks are really being rewarded,” Asher said.

People will continue to go to sportsbooks even with mobile betting for the same reason people continue to go to movie theaters despite the ability to stream at home, he said. “In the U.S., the sportsbook is a social experience. You are going into a really big venue to watch with friends on big screens and have some drinks.”

Sportsbooks bring value

Butera and Stuart said the value of the books to Caesars and MGM goes beyond just the sports-betting revenue.

The people who will pour in for football on Sunday will help fill rooms and increase rates and consume food and beverages on the property. They also might play slots, table games or see shows, the executives said.

“We own the entire ecosystem around the book, so we wanted to build something of scale,” Stuart said about The Book at Bally’s.

An attractive sportsbook also helps build brand awareness among the 24 million people who annually visit the seaside resort and stroll through the casinos.

The executives said the power of the databases and improvements in their apps will help bring more people to their Atlantic City properties and feed business to their sportsbooks.

“As the apps get more sophisticated, as rewards get more sophisticated, it will draw people to the hotel. The whole ecosystem of integrating sportsbooks and sports app into our property will start to kick and drive growth,” Butera said.

Todd Prince is a former Las Vegas Review-Journal business reporter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST