New M Resort tower doubling hotel capacity to open soon

The earlier-than-expected opening will enable owner Penn Entertainment to host guests for NFR, New Year’s Eve and CES, and a new Emerile Lagasse restaurant is planned.

A rendering of the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson with its planned second tower, on the right. (Penn Entertainment)

M Resort Spa Casino is seen from the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson Sept. 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

M Resort Spa Casino is seen from the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson Sept. 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Crews continue to complete the new hotel tower at the M Resort on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The owner of the M Resort has announced a Dec. 1 opening date for its new tower that will nearly double room capacity to 765 with an added surprise — a new restaurant by a celebrity chef.

Penn Entertainment Inc. on Wednesday said Emeril Lagasse will open a New Orleans favorite, Meril, at the valley’s southernmost resort when the $206 million project opens months ahead of schedule.

The early opening will enable the Henderson casino-hotel to host guests for three major events, the National Finals Rodeo, New Year’s Eve and CES. Under Penn’s original schedule, the new tower was to open months later.

The M tower expansion is the second of four major projects undertaken nationwide by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn.

“We’re thrilled to be unveiling our newest development in Henderson on the heels of our recent grand opening of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet in Illinois,” President and CEO Jay Snowden said in a release. “This new tower and restaurant from The Emeril Group expands our market-leading amenities at M Resort and provides much needed additional room capacity for group business and the overall strong demand of the Henderson locals market.”

Penn is partnering with The Emeril Group to bring Meril, one of New Orleans’ most beloved neighborhood restaurants, to the property.

Meeting space also will increase, as the new, 15,000-square-foot Montese Ballroom is expected to open on Oct. 1. Penn estimates the overall expansion will add 120 new jobs to resort’s workforce.

The Emeril Group, founded by Lagasse, will introduce Meril to the visitors and community of Henderson. It marks the second location of the concept named after Lagasse’s daughter, Meril. The contemporary American restaurant has earned a loyal following for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu inspired by Lagasse’s decades of culinary expertise and global travels. Experts say Meril delivers an approachable yet elevated dining experience that reflects the chef’s signature style.

“We can’t wait to begin welcoming more visitors to our market-leading resort,” Penn Executive Vice President of Operations Todd George said in a release. “Coupled with our extensive, expanded array of amenities and our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, M Resort is becoming the premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

The new hotel tower will be the second completed development of Penn’s previously announced growth projects that include new land-based casinos in Joliet, which opened on Aug, 11 and Aurora, Illinois, and a new hotel in Columbus, Ohio. For the M Resort development, Penn anticipates accessing $150 million in funding in the fourth quarter from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. at a 7.79 percent capitalization rate.

