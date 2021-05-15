New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.

Maskless people walk through the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines allow for fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks in most situations. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing face coverings outdoors in crowds and in most indoor locations unless otherwise prohibited. It became effective immediately in Nevada.

Businesses in the state may still require masks for customers and employees, if they so choose.

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.

Here are updated mask policies in some Las Vegas area casinos and other businesses.

CCSD & area colleges

The Clark County School District and Nevada’s colleges aren’t planning to drop policies requiring mask-wearing on campuses and in offices.

The school district, the Nevada System of Higher Education and Touro University Nevada all announced Friday that they would retain their mask mandates, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

In Nevada, those guidelines became effective immediately, though “private entities and organizations” can set more restrictive mask policies, according to the state.

The CCSD said in a statement that it is sticking with its policy mandating face masks for all students and adults, but indicated it may revisit the issue next week.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff,” the statement said. “Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”

Caesars

Caesars announced Friday it won’t require fully vaccinated guests or employees to wear masks while visiting its Nevada properties. Guests or employees who haven’t been vaccinated must still wear a mask.

Caesars operates multiple Las Vegas properties including Flamingo, Bally’s, Caesars Palace, Rio, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, The Linq Hotel, Harrah’s Las Vegas and The Cromwell.

Circa, The D

Due to updates from the CDC, masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests/team members on our property, Circa and the The D said in identical Tweets on Friday. Unvaccinated guests/team members are required to wear a mask.

It added that 100% occupancy was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control board, with no social distancing required.

Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated guests and employees at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas can now forego masking.

The Strip property’s new masking policy went into effect on Thursday. Guests and employees not considered to be fully vaccinated by standards set by the CDC will be required to wear face coverings “until further notice,” according to a statement.

Employees who remain unvaccinated will be required to wear a company-issued mask while on property and undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

MGM

MGM’s policy went into effect at noon on Friday. Its Las Vegas properties include Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York and Park MGM.

Company spokesman Brian Ahern said the properties will not ask guests for proof of their vaccination status.

Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is updating its masking policies.

The company, which operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo & Convention Center, will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks “in most areas” of the property, according to a Friday statement.

The new policy went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday. At this time, employees are still required to wear company-issued face masks.

Treasure Island

Employees and guests at Treasure Island will not be required to wear a mask, as of Friday.

Those not fully vaccinated at the Phil Ruffin-owned Strip property will be required to wear a mask at all times while at the property unless actively eating or drinking in an authorized area, according to a statement from the company.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts — which owns Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — revealed Thursday evening that fully vaccinated guests and employees will not be required to wear masks.

“We trust our guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status,” a company statement reads.

Albertsons

Albertsons, which also owns Vons, said it will still require masks, said company spokeswoman Nancy Keane. Smith’s also said it will still require customers to wear a mask while at its locations.

CVS

CVS said it is reviewing the new CDC guidance.

The company has signs promoting mask use and instructs employees to ask — but not require — shoppers to wear face coverings, according to spokesman Joe Goode. “For safety reasons, our employees are directed to avoid escalated confrontations with non-compliant customers, and to instead help them complete their purchases as quickly as possible,” he said.

Costco

Costco also dropped its mask policy at clubs where state rules allowed starting Friday. That includes Nevada.

Smith’s

National grocery store chain Kroger says it will continue to require masks in its stores.

The Cincinnati-based company operates some 2,760 stores nationwide, including Kroger owns Smith’s, Ralphs, Dillons, Fry’s and King Soopers.

Spokesperson Sheila Regehr said in an email: “As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.”

Kroger offered its workers $100 to get vaccinated.

Walmart

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said Friday that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise. Those include Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on May 18. As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated. Workers, however, will need to tell the company if they’ve been vaccinated in order to go maskless.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s updated its mask policy Friday and said fully vaccinated customers won’t be required to wear masks.

Target

“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review updated guidance from the CDC and re-evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests,” Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said in a statement.

Planet Fitness

The gym said in an email that is was adopting CDC and state of Nevada guidelines. Anybody fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask at the gym.

Life Time Fitness

An email from the Green Valley location of Life Time Fitness said masks are no longer are required in the club for those who are fully vaccinated. “For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, however, we strongly encourage that masks continue to be worn,” a gym spokesman said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.