New menswear store Maceoo opens doors at Aria hotel-casino

A new premium brand men’s fashion store has opened at the Aria.

Maceoo opened its 5,500-square-foot flagship operation after a $2.7 million renovation.

The store offers dress shirts, jackets, V-neck T-shirts, polo shirts, footwear, timepieces, underwear, socks, swimwear, and athleisure garments. The store also offers its luxury Maceoo black label collection and a fragrance kiosk with 150 scents that can be blended to a customer’s specifications.

“This is 12 years in the making, the fruition of a long-held dream of mine to create the ultimate shopping wonderland,” Maceoo CEO and Designer Mehdi Raad said in a release. “While we give expression to the Maceoo aesthetic in many of the interior details, they are done in a grander scale. I designed each section of the store with a theme that takes shoppers on a journey into different worlds.”

One of Las Vegas showman Liberace’s pianos, in what the store calls Maceoo royal blue, is on display as well as a 45-by-10-foot mural depicting the Maceoo lion logo, along with other art pieces.

