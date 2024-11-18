New North Strip resort won’t be named for historic figure – NEW RENDERINGS

LVXP’s planned North Strip resort will have hotel rooms, residences, a casino, an NFL-ready arena — but not the name of a historic Italian genius.

LVXP, a team of Las Vegas-based real estate developers, are planning a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater. Renderings courtesy: Steelman Partners

Galileo was a 17th century Italian astronomer, physicist and mathematics genius.

But not the name of a planned Strip resort.

LVXP, a team of Las Vegas-based real estate developers planning a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater, on Monday confirmed that the proposed development on 17 acres between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas would not use Galileo as the name of the resort.

LVXP last week distributed a video showing new renderings of the property, which is expected to be discussed at the Dec. 4 Clark County Commission meeting.

The video showed signage on the building as “The Galileo,” but in response to a Review-Journal inquiry, a representative of the company said that was placeholder title only.

In a presentation to the Winchester Town Advisory Board, LVXP officials provided details of the project and the board unanimously recommended its support to the county commission. Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said at the time that a hearing before the commission would occur after LVXP received Federal Aviation Administration clearance for a waiver to a height restriction. Days later, the FAA issued its determination and Segerblom said he expected the matter would be brought to the commission Dec. 4.

Gregory Borgel of the Fennemore law firm of Las Vegas led the hour-long session before the Winchester town board that also included comments from attorney Rory Reid, architect Alfredo Alcantar of Steelman Partners, and Chief Construction Officer Nick Tomasino.

Sight concerns

Residents were mostly concerned about how the views from their residences would be affected by what possibly would be the tallest hotel and residential dwellings in Southern Nevada.

The tallest structures among hotel and residential towers are planned at 752 feet, 15 feet taller than the next-door Fontainebleau. Other towers within the complex would stand 600 and 560 feet high with one tower having a curved design swoosh between the buildings. The parking garage, which would be part subterranean and part above ground, would be 380 feet tall and the arena, which would be among several in Southern Nevada that could someday court a National Basketball Association franchise, would be 250 feet tall.

The biggest concerns of people who live near the site came from Turnberry Towers residents who feared the new development would block their views and concerns about the financing of the project with fears that the project would go unfinished for several years like Fontainebleau.

LVXP officials said they would continue to meet with homeowners associations of Turnberry.

As for financing, Borgel, a land-use specialist, said they wouldn’t be able to secure financing until the county entitles the project.

“You shop it around and you see which funding agencies are interested in doing it, and you provide them with a pro forma that indicates what participants will be involved, and those don’t happen until you have an entitlement,” Borgel said before the town board. “That’s what we’re here for, to have an entitlement by which funding agencies, and I’m told that there are a number of them who are interested in the project already, and that it would be more like a competition among them to be the funding agency.

“But that doesn’t happen because they don’t know what they’re bidding on yet,” he said.

LVXP officials also said the project would result in the creation of between 4,000 and 5,000 jobs.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.