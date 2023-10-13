New paint, slot upgrades under way at Rio

New owners took over the Rio earlier this month and they’re quickly moving to make their mark on the off-Strip resort.

The Rio hotel-casino on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. New owners have taken over the Rio and they’re quickly moving to make their mark on the off-Strip resort. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Penn & Teller building wrap is shown being peeled from the Rio on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Rio owner Dreamscape Companies unveiled details of its renovation the Ipanema Tower at the Rio, revamping 1,427 standard suites. A standard oversized room is pictured. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

Dreamscape Companies took over operations on Oct. 2 and are working on several projects as part of a previously announced “multi-year redevelopment” of the resort that opened in 1990. The renovations include a full refresh of the 2,500 suites, 150,000 square-foot casino floor, 220,000-square-foot meeting space, and the pool deck.

Several projects are under way. On the exterior, crews are replacing the Panaflex panels iconic marquee on Flamingo Road with three-sided LED screens facing east and west. Building wraps and neon have been removed from the hotel towers’ exterior — including the iconic Penn & Teller wrap — while the Rio team applies a fresh coat of paint and reinstalls new LED neon lights.

“The entire resort team is working tirelessly to breathe new life into this iconic property,” Trevor Scherrer, president of entertainment and gaming at Dreamscape companies, said in a statement. “The Rio signs have been a favorite for both visitors and locals throughout the years, so we are working to preserve the original designs and colors to ensure these recognizable pieces of Las Vegas history are kept intact for years to come.”

Inside, the casino floor may be quieter for the next several weeks as the company changes over the entire slot floor. Scherrer said the slot operations will install more than 400 new machines. On Friday morning, a majority of the machines were off-line and customers were directed to two slot play areas near the sportsbook and behind Shutters Bar.

The company also started its renovations of the guest suites in the Ipanema Tower. More than 500 of the 1,500 rooms have been remodeled and are available for guest bookings. Scherrer said the tower’s renovation is expected to be complete by the end of January to attract guests for major conventions and the 2024 Super Bowl.

A new Starbucks location is planned near the hotel tower, he said. Other guest-facing projects include a refurbished pool open by next pool season, new food and beverage outlets and refreshed entrances, carpet and wall coverings.

Dreamscape launched its own customer loyalty program, Rio Rewards, as part of the operator change. Caesars Rewards is no longer accepted and existing members who have visited since late 2017 will receive a preassigned new Rio Rewards loyalty account, the resort said.

Caesars Entertainment sold the casino-resort to Dreamscape in 2019 for more than $500 million and leased it back through 2023. Dreamscape announced in February that it raised $850 million in capital to launch a real estate investment trust that will own the company’s gaming and hospitality properties and to support the Rio’s redevelopment plans.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.