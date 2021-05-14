New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has instituted a new mask policy at properties in Nevada.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fully vaccinated guests and employees no longer have to wear a mask at Caesars Entertainment Inc. properties in Nevada.

Unvaccinated guests and employees will still be required to wear them inside one of the gaming company’s Nevada hotel-casinos, the company announced Friday.

“We will continue to offer Team Members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines,” a Caesars statement read. “It is our continued hope that by working together, we can continue to move forward toward full recovery.”

Caesars operates multiple properties in the Las Vegas Valley including Paris Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Flamingo and The Linq Hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

