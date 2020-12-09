New resort could be coming to west Henderson

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution next week formalizing its intent to sell land in the western part of the city.

A new resort could be coming to Henderson.

The city council is scheduled to consider a resolution next week formalizing its intent to sell about nine acres of land near the northeast corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway to Marnell Gaming Management LLC.

The property is located just north of the M Resort.

Henderson purchased the land in 2019 for $4.1 million in order to control what development goes on the property.

According to the council agenda item, Marnell wants to build a hotel and casino that it would operate and maintain. Marnell estimates its investment to be about $250 million, according to the agenda item.

The land was appraised at $6.5 million, but Henderson intends to sell the property for less than fair market value.

