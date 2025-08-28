New slot lounge coming to downtown Las Vegas casino

The new slot lounge will feature 63 titles from Aristocrat Gaming, including the hugely popular Buffalo and Mo’ Mummy franchises.

Buffalo is stampeding into downtown Las Vegas, and bringing Mo’ Mummy along for the ride.

Plaza hotel-casino is opening Buffalo and Mo’Friends, a new slot lounge featuring 63 titles from Aristocrat Gaming, including the hugely popular Buffalo and Mo’ Mummy franchises. The themed area is the only one of its kind in downtown Las Vegas, and will launch with special promotions for Plaza Rewards members, including Buffalo-branded swag and prize opportunities through Oct. 4.

A ribbon cutting for the Buffalo and Mo’ Friends slot area, which is located between the casino cage and the Plaza Rewards Players Club, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 4, according to a news release.

“Our goal on the casino floor is to offer the newest and most popular games to our guests, and our players are big fans of the various Buffalo and Mo’ Mummy games,” Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino, said in the release. “So, we are thrilled to partner with Aristocrat Gaming on this dedicated game area that sets the Plaza apart from the rest of downtown Las Vegas.”

The Buffalo & Mo’ Friends area features player favorites such as Buffalo Ultimate Stampede, Buffalo Ascension, Buffalo Power Pays, Buffalo Triple Power, Coin Trio Buffalo, Buffalo and Friends, Buffalo Diamond Extreme, Mo’ Mummy, Mo’ Mo’ Mo’ Mummy, Spooky Link, Ultimate Fast Cash, House of the Dragon, Phoenix Link, Jackpot Carnival, Firecracker Fortunes, Dragon Link and Lucky Looters.

“We pride ourselves in creating entertaining games that invite players to step into a world of fun with favorite characters, themes and gameplay features,” said Kurt Gissane, chief revenue officer for Aristocrat Gaming, in a statement. “The creation of the Buffalo & Mo’ Friends gaming area has truly been a collaborative effort with the Plaza team, wanting to give their players Mo’ and the new Buffalo & Mo’ Friends area certainly delivers.”

