New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers

Loyalty program members at various resorts are now able to take their higher status to the newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip for a limited time.

People play on the slot machines during the Fontainebleau’s grand opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Loyalty program members at various Las Vegas resorts are now able to take their higher status to the newest resort on the Strip.

Fontainebleau launched the “Elevate Your Tier” promotion on Wednesday. New and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members can request to upgrade their tier status based on their current tier status at a competitor’s eligible loyalty program, according to a Wednesday news release.

The tier matching promotion will run through June 2.

“Our ‘Elevate Your Tier’ promotion not only allows members to take advantage of their rewards and elevated status even faster, it makes it easier for them to personalize their Fontainebleau Las Vegas experience,” Chief Casino Marketing Officer Michelle Reda said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on a rewards program that is fully inclusive and takes advantage of everything that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has to offer, and these promotions will bring members further into the inner circle of our resort experience.”

Hospitality companies use loyalty programs to keep a database of customers by rewarding them with points for certain levels of spending in gaming, dining, hotel and other segments in a resort. Higher tier statuses receive more comps and other perks.

To receive a tier upgrade, members must present an eligible gaming loyalty card with valid expiration date along with their government-issued photo ID at the Fontainebleau Rewards desk, the resort said.

New loyalty members without an eligible tier status at other casinos can still get promotions. The resort will give new Bleau tier members $15 of dining credit and $15 of free slot credit when signing up.

Higher tiers give customers access to benefits like dining and spa credits, free self-parking and valet, access to VIP check-in, priority reservations and more, the resort said.

The eligible loyalty programs cover major casino operators on the Strip, along with several downtown and regional programs run through Boyd Gaming, Circa’s Club One, Southern California resort Pechanga’s The Club and others.

Fontainebleau opened its property in December with tier matching during the first 24 hours of operation. Wednesday’s promotion brings back tier matching, a common approach casinos use to gain new customers from competitors, to the new property.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.