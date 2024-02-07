54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 12:00 pm
 
People play on the slot machines during the Fontainebleau’s grand opening to the public ...
People play on the slot machines during the Fontainebleau’s grand opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Loyalty program members at various Las Vegas resorts are now able to take their higher status to the newest resort on the Strip.

Fontainebleau launched the “Elevate Your Tier” promotion on Wednesday. New and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members can request to upgrade their tier status based on their current tier status at a competitor’s eligible loyalty program, according to a Wednesday news release.

The tier matching promotion will run through June 2.

“Our ‘Elevate Your Tier’ promotion not only allows members to take advantage of their rewards and elevated status even faster, it makes it easier for them to personalize their Fontainebleau Las Vegas experience,” Chief Casino Marketing Officer Michelle Reda said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on a rewards program that is fully inclusive and takes advantage of everything that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has to offer, and these promotions will bring members further into the inner circle of our resort experience.”

Hospitality companies use loyalty programs to keep a database of customers by rewarding them with points for certain levels of spending in gaming, dining, hotel and other segments in a resort. Higher tier statuses receive more comps and other perks.

To receive a tier upgrade, members must present an eligible gaming loyalty card with valid expiration date along with their government-issued photo ID at the Fontainebleau Rewards desk, the resort said.

New loyalty members without an eligible tier status at other casinos can still get promotions. The resort will give new Bleau tier members $15 of dining credit and $15 of free slot credit when signing up.

Higher tiers give customers access to benefits like dining and spa credits, free self-parking and valet, access to VIP check-in, priority reservations and more, the resort said.

The eligible loyalty programs cover major casino operators on the Strip, along with several downtown and regional programs run through Boyd Gaming, Circa’s Club One, Southern California resort Pechanga’s The Club and others.

Fontainebleau opened its property in December with tier matching during the first 24 hours of operation. Wednesday’s promotion brings back tier matching, a common approach casinos use to gain new customers from competitors, to the new property.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
4
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
5
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The exterior of the MGM Tower next to the Borgata casino is shown on Dec. 28, 2023, in Atlantic ...
Judge rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary
RJ

Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

More stories
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau