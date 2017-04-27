New US properties helps drive threefold jump in MGM 1Q profit

Guests explore the conservatory during opening night at MGM National Harbor hotel-casino in Oxon Hill, Md. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts said first-quarter net income jumped threefold as it added new properties in the United States and people spent more at its Las Vegas resorts.

Earnings rose to $207 million from $67 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement Thursday morning. The earnings were lifted by the December opening of MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C. and the May purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City.

Net revenue in the U.S. increased 29 percent to $2.1 billion. Excluding contributions from National Harbor and Borgata, same-store revenue increased 6 percent, helping lift domestic operating margins to 25 percent from 22.6 percent.

Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 34 percent to $648 million, lifted by $91 million from Borgata and National Harbor. Excluding those contributions, same-store adjusted Property EBITDA increased 15 percent year over year.

MGM’s Las Vegas resorts showed strong growth with revenue per available room up 8.6 percent year over year to $161. Room occupancy remained steady at 91 percent while the average daily rate increased to $176.

Las Vegas table game win rose to 25.2 percent from 23.7 percent over the period while slot hold edged up to 8.6 percent from 8.4 percent.

Net revenue from China operations rose 7 percent to $502 million while adjusted EBITDA advanced 25 percent to $143 million.

