New Wynn CEO says business booming, 2 board members leaving

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox told investors business this quarter is booming despite a sexual harassment scandal against its founder Steve Wynn.

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Maddox, who took over last month after Wynn stepped down, also told investors and analysts on an impromptu conference call Wednesday the company is ”expanding and refreshing” its board amid criticism it was too loyal to management.

Maddox said board members Ray Irani, 83, and Alvin Shoemaker, 79, will be leaving. The company is ”actively engaged with new candidates,” he told investors in his first public conference call as CEO.

Wynn adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is up between 27 percent and 34 percent over the first two months, driven by a strong Chinese New Year, Maddox said.

The company is actively developing the $360 million convention expansion at Wynn Resorts, he said. However, he hinted at changes to Park Paradise plans, saying the company is ”revisiting and scoping” the project.”

Maddox said Wynn will also begin paying a 75 cent dividend this quarter, a 50 percent increase.

