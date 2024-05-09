New York company acquiring Vegas gaming manufacturer in $1.1B deal

Shareholders would get a 40 percent cash premium on the sale of their shares to the New York-based middle-market private equity firm.

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment manufacturer PlayAGS Inc. is being acquired by a middle-market private equity firm in a $1.1 billion deal announced Thursday by both companies.

Affiliates of New York-based Brightstar Capital Partners are acquiring the table-game, slot-machine and interactive game manufacturer in a cash transaction that will give PlayAGS shareholders $12.50 a share, a 40 percent premium over the company’s Wednesday closing stock price.

PlayAGS shares, traded on the Nasdaq exchange, climbed 26.6 percent on heavy trading.

The PlayAGS board of directors recommended approval of the sale, which must be approved by regulators, to its shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Brightstar has been focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses where the company believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business.

“Joining forces with Brightstar represents an exciting new chapter for AGS and our mission to provide exceptional gaming solutions for our operator partners,” said PlayAGS President and CEO David Lopez said in a release announcing the deal. “With Brightstar’s resources and strategic guidance, we believe AGS will be well-positioned to make targeted investments in research and development, top talent, operations, and industry-leading innovation, which should accelerate our global footprint.”

