Casinos & Gaming

New York visitor to use $133K win to help family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 5:52 pm
 
A view of the Cromwell along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumle ...
A view of the Cromwell along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor from New York is going to use her recent shot of good luck to help her family during a trying year.

Lisa Ferber won a $113,000 mega progressive jackpot on Mississippi Stud on Monday night at The Cromwell, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ferber and her husband have been frequent visitors to The Cromwell and usually play the Mississippi Stud game.

With the winnings, Ferber plans to put some toward savings and pay the rest forward by helping out her family members who have been financially hurt by the tough times of the past year.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

A slots player turned a $1.60 wager into $11,006.72.

The Orleans

A dealt club royal flush on a three-hand poker machine paid out $20,166.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

