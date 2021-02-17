New Yorker to use $113K jackpot win to help family

A visitor from New York is going to use her recent shot of good luck to help her family during a trying year.

A view of the Cromwell along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Ferber won a $113,000 mega progressive jackpot on Mississippi Stud on Monday night at The Cromwell, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ferber and her husband have been frequent visitors to The Cromwell and usually play the Mississippi Stud game.

With the winnings, Ferber plans to put some toward savings and pay the rest forward by helping out her family members who have been financially hurt by the tough times of the past year.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

A slots player turned a $1.60 wager into $11,006.72.

This lucky guest was betting $1.60 when he hit the Grand, paying out a whopping $11,006.72! pic.twitter.com/ujQQzosLlB — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 16, 2021

The Orleans

A dealt club royal flush on a three-hand poker machine paid out $20,166.

Check out this dealt royal flush jackpot a lucky guest hit for a whopping $20,166! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/Vp4K6M4Uml — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 15, 2021

