No winner in last Powerball of 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, O ...
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

No one is taking home Saturday’s $760 million powerball jackpot, according to powerball.com.

The numbers for the last powerball of 2023 were 10-11-26-27-34 with a red (7). The next drawing is January 1 with an estimated jackpot of $810 million, a cash value of over $408 million, according to the lottery website.

While there is no lottery in Nevada, many residents drive to statelines bordering California and Arizona to try their luck at the hefty pile of cash.

