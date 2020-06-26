Noose found on Resorts World Las Vegas site

A statement from the under-construction hotel-casino said W.A. Richardson Builders LLC was notified Wednesday that a noose was found “in one of the towers.”

Construction continues on Resorts World on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A noose was found on the Resorts World Las Vegas site.

Authorities were notified and an internal investigation began immediately, the company said.

“There is no excuse for symbols or acts of racism and hatred to be present on our site and will not be tolerated. We strive to achieve a diverse workforce and are committed to creating an environment that is inclusive and welcoming for all,” Resorts World Las Vegas said in a statement.

