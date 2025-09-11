North Las Vegas casino will close, reopen next year

A soon-to-be-shuttered gambling parlor in North Las Vegas is getting a second chance and will not stay closed for long.

The Poker Palace is seen in North Las Vegas on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A soon-to-be-shuttered gambling parlor in North Las Vegas is getting a second chance and will not stay closed for long.

The property known as the Poker Palace Casino is changing hands and preparing for a major overhaul.

The new owner, Reno-based Truckee Gaming LLC, plans to close the property in early October, begin a top-to-bottom remodel, and reopen with a refreshed look and expanded amenities sometime in early 2026, company executives told the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday during a public meeting.

As soon as the sale closes, the company said it will activate a single slot machine to formally trigger the gaming license, then request permission to temporarily close the casino while construction gets underway. Regulators were asked to approve a limited non-restricted license that will remain in place during the remodel, keeping the buyer compliant with state law while the property is offline.

Truckee Gaming executives said Poker Palace, which opened in 1974, has long been undercapitalized and has struggled under the same ownership for more than five decades. Company executives said that a major reinvestment, including new slots and gaming systems, a redesigned bar, expanded restaurant and kitchen space, modernized restrooms, and fresh exterior and interior theming, will reposition the casino for the locals market it serves.

“We believe…we can put ourselves in position to draw more clientele to (the property) with just a better strategy and capital reinvestment,” said Pete McHugh, chief operating officer of Truckee Gaming.

During the closure, hourly staff will be let go, while managers will remain on salary and be reassigned to another Truckee property in Henderson. Company officials said the plan is to rebuild the team during the construction period and bring employees back once Poker Palace reopens.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter dated July 29, approximately 126 employees were slated to lose their jobs once Poker Palace closes.

The Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended approval of the transaction with conditions. The matter now heads to the Nevada Gaming Commission for final approval.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.