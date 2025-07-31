North Las Vegas locals casino to close

The small locals casino, which has operated since 1974, will end jobs for 126 employees when it closes.

The Poker Palace Casino, a small North Las Vegas locals casino that first opened in 1974, will close its doors Oct. 1.

An estimated 126 employees will lose their jobs when the property closes, according to notifications sent to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Located near Nellis Air Force Base at 2757 N. Las Vegas Blvd., the Poker Palace was previously known as Bunny’s Bar when it was first built in 1951.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter dated July 29 said the first job loss at the property would occur Sept. 30. The letter also stated that the property was going to be sold.

There are 38 job categories at the Poker Palace that will end when the property closes, with 10 poker dealers, 10 porters and 10 security officers among those losing their jobs.

The Poker Palace offers slot machines, bingo, table games and sports betting in addition to poker and a restaurant, Maddy’s Paddy Cafe, which was named for owners Marvin “Mickey” and Laura Coleman’s grandson.

Gaming is conducted on a 25,900-square-foot casino floor.

The Control Board conducted an investigation into the Poker Palace in 2006 after sportsbook audits revealed unusual racing wagers placed at the casino. An investigation found that three Poker Palace employees engaged in illegal race book activities. Marvin Coleman was cited for supervisory failures and fined $250,000 by regulators.

Representatives of the Poker Palace did not return phone calls about other details of the closure or if anything new is planned at that location.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.