North Strip pool, beach club reopening soon

A beach club on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip is reopening after a refresh and expansion.

The Fontainebleau Oasis Pool Deck gaming area has expanded to four blackjack tables and one craps table. (Credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

At the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip, Oasis Pool Deck, seen here, incorporates La Côte, a poolside restaurant that opened in spring 2024. (Fontainebleau)

A north Strip property is prepared to make a splash with its pool reopening for the season next month.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Oasis Pool is reopening March 7, alongside the return of LIV Beach and Oasis Cinema Club. The pool will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with hours extending as the valley heats up.

The six-acre Oasis Pool has six distinct water features as well as poolside bars, cabanas, exclusive 21-and-up areas and a 2,300 square-foot gaming area. Poolside restaurant La Côte will be returning on April 10, serving upscale French-Mediterranean dishes.

LIV Beach, returning March 8, has been temporarily closed since November for a refresh and expansion. The club will be open Friday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the new lineup including DJs such as David Guetta, John Summit and Tiësto. Reservations are already available.

Also returning is the family-friendly Oasis Cinema Club on May 2, where fan favorite films are projected onto a poolside screen. Some of the movies in the lineup are “Coco,” “Barbie,” “Moana” and “The Incredibles.” Admission is waived for hotel guests and Fountainebleau Rewards members and $10 for non-hotel guests.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.