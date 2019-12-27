November gaming win down in Clark County, statewide

Sports betting was one of the few bright spots in November as another decline in baccarat play decreased casino gaming win on the Strip, in Clark County and statewide.

The state Gaming Control Board posted “Bah humbug!” November gaming win numbers with casino win off statewide and in most Southern Nevada markets.

The board on Friday reported state win was down 3.1 percent from November 2018 to $937.5 million. In Clark County, win was off 3.4 percent to $805.2 million, with the Strip down 3.1 percent to $517.9 million and downtown Las Vegas, 6 percent to $52.1 million.

North Las Vegas casinos had the second-worst monthly performance in the state, down 15.3 percent to $19.3 million, second only to South Lake Tahoe, down 19.2 percent to $13.9 million.

Baccarat play was again the downfall for win in November.

“The continued trend of decreased baccarat volumes was the cause for this month’s decline as volumes of $557 million were down $247.4 million or 30.8 percent,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board. “Baccarat volumes have only increased twice this calendar year and are currently down 14.9 percent through November.”

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 0.1 percent decline statewide for the months of September, October and November. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was down 2.1 percent and in downtown Las Vegas, it climbed 7 percent.

Excluding baccarat, statewide total win would have decreased 0.8 percent in November. That was due primarily to strong monthly win amounts recorded by other games including craps, roulette and sportsbooks.

“Sportsbooks in Nevada continued to be the leader in nationwide sports betting activity,” Lawton said. “During the month of November, sports pools won $31 million up 14.3 percent or $3.9 million.”

As many analysts had predicted, the spread of sports wagering nationwide has made it more mainstream and has actually increased activity in Nevada.

“The $614.1 million (sportsbook handle) represents an all-time record for the state, beating the previous record of $596.7 million set in March of this year,” Lawton said. “For the calendar year, sports pool write sits at $4.7 billion, up 6.7 percent and win of $292.8 million is up 14.2 percent.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release visitor volume statistics from November later Friday.

