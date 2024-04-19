‘Now is the right time’: High-level Wynn exec leaving company

The Las Vegas hotel-casino confirmed the exec will leave the company for a new position.

Not everyone can dine at this new rosé-soaked restaurant on the Strip

Steve Weitman, the president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore since January 2023 and an executive for the Las Vegas company since May 2004, told colleagues Thursday, April 18, 2024, that “now is the right time to pursue my next chapter.” (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

A high-level executive at Wynn Las Vegas is leaving the company for other opportunities.

Steve Weitman, the president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore since January 2023 and an executive for the Las Vegas company since May 2004, told colleagues Thursday that “now is the right time to pursue my next chapter.”

Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Craig Billings confirmed the departure and said Weitman’s last day with the company would be June 10.

“After 20 years with this great company and leading the property to the best financial results in its history, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are in an excellent operating position,” Weitman said in a note to colleagues. “This has been an amazing journey and I could not be prouder to have worked alongside the best in the business. The friendships and relationships I’ve built with many of you over the last two decades will last a lifetime, for which I am most grateful.”

Billings shared Weitman’s note with Wynn and Encore employees in an email and said, “All of us will miss Steve, but after such a long and successful run, we can all understand why he now wants some time to consider other life options. … Steve has been an integral part of Wynn Las Vegas for 20 years. He has demonstrated a singular level of dedication to Wynn and has contributed so much to our success. His career within the company has been inspiring to so many.”

Weitman in 1995 left The Walt Disney Company in Burbank, California, where he was director of operations and licensing for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined Wynn as a senior vice president and in September 2016 was promoted to chief operating officer of Wynn and Encore. He took the president’s role 6½ years later.

Weitman gave no indication about his future plans.

Billings said once Weitman departs, decisions would be made about a successor. Chief Operating Officer Brian Gullbrants will handle the role in the interim.

Wynn Las Vegas filed a lawsuit against Fontainebleau in February accusing the new resort of poaching its executives. But it doesn’t appear Weitman is leaving for that resort.

Maurice Wooden, who served as Wynn Las Vegas’ president and principal executive officer between 2013 and 2019, was hired as Fontainebleau’s new Las Vegas president in January.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.