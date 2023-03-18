Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch

An unnamed slot player hit a jackpot of nearly $500,000 at a Strip resort Friday morning.

The Caesars Palace slot machine paid off nearly $500,000 on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Caesars Palace)

Somebody might have had an extra good lunch Friday. And probably much more.

An unnamed slot player hit a jackpot of nearly $500,000 at Caesars Palace about 10:30 a.m..

The Caesars Reward member hit on a Red, White & Blue machine, according to a Caesars Palace news release.

No other details were provided, including any lunch, dinner or celebration options.

