Casinos & Gaming

Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 5:36 pm
 
The Caesars Palace slot machine paid off nearly $500,000 on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Caesars Pa ...
The Caesars Palace slot machine paid off nearly $500,000 on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Caesars Palace)

Somebody might have had an extra good lunch Friday. And probably much more.

An unnamed slot player hit a jackpot of nearly $500,000 at Caesars Palace about 10:30 a.m..

The Caesars Reward member hit on a Red, White & Blue machine, according to a Caesars Palace news release.

No other details were provided, including any lunch, dinner or celebration options.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Atlantic City dealers with cancer want casino smoking ban
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state's casinos.

