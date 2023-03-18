Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
An unnamed slot player hit a jackpot of nearly $500,000 at a Strip resort Friday morning.
Somebody might have had an extra good lunch Friday. And probably much more.
An unnamed slot player hit a jackpot of nearly $500,000 at Caesars Palace about 10:30 a.m..
The Caesars Reward member hit on a Red, White & Blue machine, according to a Caesars Palace news release.
No other details were provided, including any lunch, dinner or celebration options.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.