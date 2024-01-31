Numerous gaming win records fell in December, Control Board says
Records were set statewide, in Clark County and on the Strip, according to statistics released Wednesday.
So much for a holiday lull.
Several gaming records fell in December, a month that is notoriously slow for the industry, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.
Records were set for gaming win statewide ($1.43 billion, a 9 percent increase over last year), in Clark County ($1.27 billion, a 9.7 percent increase over December 2022) and the Strip ($905.4 million, an 11.2 percent increase over last year).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
