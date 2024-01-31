Numerous gaming win records fell in December, Control Board says

Records were set statewide, in Clark County and on the Strip, according to statistics released Wednesday.

The gaming floor is shown during the opening of Durango in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests move about the casino floor at New York-New York on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

So much for a holiday lull.

Several gaming records fell in December, a month that is notoriously slow for the industry, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Records were set for gaming win statewide ($1.43 billion, a 9 percent increase over last year), in Clark County ($1.27 billion, a 9.7 percent increase over December 2022) and the Strip ($905.4 million, an 11.2 percent increase over last year).

