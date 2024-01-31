46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Numerous gaming win records fell in December, Control Board says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 7:24 am
 
The gaming floor is shown during the opening of Durango in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K. ...
The gaming floor is shown during the opening of Durango in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests move about the casino floor at New York-New York on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Guests move about the casino floor at New York-New York on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

So much for a holiday lull.

Several gaming records fell in December, a month that is notoriously slow for the industry, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Records were set for gaming win statewide ($1.43 billion, a 9 percent increase over last year), in Clark County ($1.27 billion, a 9.7 percent increase over December 2022) and the Strip ($905.4 million, an 11.2 percent increase over last year).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
4
Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large
Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large
5
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
By / RJ

Maurice Wooden, a 36-year gaming and hospitality veteran, is best known for leading Wynn Las Vegas between 2013 and 2019. His time at Wynn ended during a tumultuous era for the company.

More stories
See where Nevada businesses rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies
See where Nevada businesses rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
F1 week visitors spent $561M in Las Vegas, new report shows
F1 week visitors spent $561M in Las Vegas, new report shows
Popular Strip casino revamping rewards program
Popular Strip casino revamping rewards program
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
Gulp! Here’s what I think will be 2024’s top tourism headlines
Gulp! Here’s what I think will be 2024’s top tourism headlines