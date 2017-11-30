October gaming win down on Las Vegas Strip, strong elsewhere

Gaming win in Las Vegas held its own in October as increases across Clark County offset a 6 percent downturn in revenue on the Strip, the state Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The gaming win on the Las Vegas Strip was down in October. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

It was the first statistical data to reflect the financial impact of the 1 October shooting on Southern Nevada’s economy.

McCarran International Airport reported record passenger numbers in October and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to deliver visitation statistics later Thursday.

MGM Resorts International warned its investors in early November about a potential downturn in business for the quarter, and in its earnings call, Caesars Entertainment executives said they had detected a drop in high-end play from Asian customers after the shooting.

But Thursday’s gaming win report was the first quantifiable evidence of the economic impact of the shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured on the Strip.

While Strip win fell 6 percent from October 2016 to $528.7 million, other Clark County locations were strong, leaving a decline of 0.3 percent to $854.3 million. Downtown Las Vegas was up 10 percent to $63.6 million, North Las Vegas climbed 11.6 percent to $27.1 million and the Boulder Strip soared 17.1 percent to $78.7 million.

Statewide, win was flat at 0.3 percent to $988.7 million for the month.

A downtown Las Vegas casino executive, Derek Stevens, had predicted a strong October for downtown after a lukewarm September that he attributed to the timing of the revenue count.

The more revealing three-month win total that evens out the volatility of the timing of reporting showed Strip win up 5.6 percent, downtown up 7.7 percent and Clark County up 5.7 percent. Statewide, win was up 5.8 percent over three months to $2.96 billion won.

