Casinos & Gaming

Off-Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel renovates luxury villas

The living room of a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Rio)
A meeting room in a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Rio)
An entry foyer of a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Rio)
A private dining room in a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Rio)
A private dining room in a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Rio)
A bathroom in a Palazzo Villa at Rio. (Courtesy of Rio hotel-casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 10:54 am
 

An off-Strip hotel-casino has reintroduced its luxury villas following a property-wide renovation.

Rio’s Palazzo Villas are available for booking, according to a news release from the property. The “palatial living spaces” range from 4,000 to 13,950 square feet and include private entrances, media rooms, formal dining areas, and other amenities meant to accommodate multiple occasions.

Villas come in one-, three- and six-bedroom layouts. The three-bedroom can sleep six guests, with a dining area that can seat up to 14. It also includes a steam room in the shower, a salon room and a massage room, according to the release. The six-bedroom villa, meanwhile, offers the same amenities for double the capacity.

Dreamscape Cos. took over operations of the property in October 2023 and soon launched a multi-year, $350 million redevelopment of the property. Executives said the first phase was recently completed. That work included remodeling of the casino floor, 2,500 guest rooms, meeting and convention space, pools and a six-stall food hall, along with exterior work.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

