Off-Strip casino changes blackjack payout to favor gamblers

An off-Strip casino has made a gambler-friendly change to its blackjack games, bucking a yearslong gaming industry trend toward rules with a greater house edge.

Palms casino-hotel is now paying 3:2 on all blackjack tables. The rule change applies to all blackjack tables on the main casino floor and in the high-limit areas.

Prior to implementing the new payout, the Palms featured a mix of blackjack tables that paid out either 3:2 or 6:5, the latter of which has become a more common payout for casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

The property-wide change at Palms went into effect on Valentine’s Day.

“We are committed to delivering the best gaming experience for our guests, especially our local players,” said Scott Hager, vice president of gaming at Palms. “Enhancing and expanding our blackjack offerings reflects our dedication to providing top-tier table games and ensuring an exceptional experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

In a 3:2 game, a player wins $3 for every $2 bet when dealt blackjack (two cards totaling 21), as opposed to $6 for every $5 in a 6:5 game.

The difference can be substantial for both blackjack players and the casino. On a $10 wager, blackjack pays $15 on a 3:2 table. That same $10 wager wins $12 in a 6:5 game.

Many casino operators pushed the envelope after the pandemic in terms of raising table minimums and introducing games with a significantly enhanced house edge, such as triple-zero roulette and 6:5 blackjack.

John Mehaffey, co-owner of VegasAdvantage.com and a player advocate, noted that the competitive nature of the gaming business means casino operators have to continually adapt to market changes and consumer behaviors.

“We have seen several improvements,” Mehaffey said of casinos appearing to pull back slightly when it comes to post-COVID changes on the gaming floor. “(But) I think there is some sort of pushback (from customers) where the casinos found the price point where there was pain. And maybe they’re walking some of that back in the name of value, because they realized we can’t make a profit at $5 but maybe if we get $5 players in here, we can get them up to 10 to $15 players, and that’s better than having nobody in here.”

The Palms says it will not increase table game minimums as a result of the new 3:2 blackjack policy. Palms offers $5 blackjack and $5 craps 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Palms is owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, who purchased the property from Station Casinos in 2021 for $650 million.

