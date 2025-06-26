102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Off-Strip casino-hotel, GM part ways

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Palms has parted ways with veteran gaming executive Stephen Thayer after just 10 months as ...
The Palms has parted ways with veteran gaming executive Stephen Thayer after just 10 months as general manager. (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada Gaming Commission approved $10,000 fine against Nevada casino. (Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Gaming Commission approves $10K fine for Nevada casino
Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (File photo / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Off-Strip casino revamps rewards program
Nick Khin is the interim CEO of the new IGT. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizu ...
Licensing approval officially brings IGT back to Las Vegas
Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $228,598.33 in the process, ...
$228K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2025 - 3:46 pm

An off-Strip casino has parted ways with its general manager after less than a year at the helm.

Stephen Thayer is no longer with the Palms hotel-casino, a company spokesperson said Thursday. No reason was given for Thayer’s departure, and it is unclear who will oversee the day-to-day operations of the casino-hotel.

Thayer, who was appointed general manager of the off-Strip property in September, did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

The casino spokesperson did not provide any information about the timeline for appointing a new general manager.

Thayer replaced Cynthia Kiser Murphey, who resigned in June 2024 after nearly three years overseeing the resort. Prior to joining Palms, he spent nearly four years as vice president and general manager of The Strat hotel-casino. Thayer’s previous experience includes stints with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Palms is owned and operated by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, which is an operating entity of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The California-based tribe purchased the property from Red Rock Resorts in 2021 for $650 million.

Earlier this year, Palms made national headlines by announcing it was offering only 3:2 blackjack, which has a more advantageous payout for players than the 6:5 blackjack offered by most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Strip casino ditching resort fees this summer
By / RJ

A casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is doubling down on being a bargain destination this summer, announcing the elimination of all resort fees just weeks after scrapping parking fees.

MORE STORIES