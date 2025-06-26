Off-Strip casino-hotel, GM part ways

The general manager, who joined the off-Strip property in September, is no longer with the casino-hotel.

The Palms has parted ways with veteran gaming executive Stephen Thayer after just 10 months as general manager. (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-Strip casino has parted ways with its general manager after less than a year at the helm.

Stephen Thayer is no longer with the Palms hotel-casino, a company spokesperson said Thursday. No reason was given for Thayer’s departure, and it is unclear who will oversee the day-to-day operations of the casino-hotel.

Thayer, who was appointed general manager of the off-Strip property in September, did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

The casino spokesperson did not provide any information about the timeline for appointing a new general manager.

Thayer replaced Cynthia Kiser Murphey, who resigned in June 2024 after nearly three years overseeing the resort. Prior to joining Palms, he spent nearly four years as vice president and general manager of The Strat hotel-casino. Thayer’s previous experience includes stints with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Palms is owned and operated by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, which is an operating entity of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The California-based tribe purchased the property from Red Rock Resorts in 2021 for $650 million.

Earlier this year, Palms made national headlines by announcing it was offering only 3:2 blackjack, which has a more advantageous payout for players than the 6:5 blackjack offered by most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

