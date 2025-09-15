Off-Strip casino names new general manager

In June, the property parted ways with its previous general manager who had been in the position for less than a year.

An off-Strip casino announced its new top executive Monday.

Kevin Glass has been named general manager of the Palms hotel-casino, according to the property’s owner.

Glass had been serving as the assistant general manager since March after spending more than three years as vice president of hospitality. In 2023, he was recognized as “Hotelier of the Year” by the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association.

In June, Palms parted ways with its previous general manager, Stephan Thayer, who had been in the position for less than a year.

Prior to his tenure at the Palms, Glass was general manager of Downtown Grand hotel-casino for nearly six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As general manager, he will oversee the day-to-day business of the Palms and Palms Place, both of which are owned and operated by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, an entity of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The California-based tribe purchased the property from Red Rock Resorts in 2021 for $650 million.

“As much experience as Kevin brings, equally as important is that he brings heart to this role,” SMGHA Chairperson Latisha Prieto said in a news release. “Kevin has been with us since day one of our journey to becoming owners of Palms. His devotion to the team, guest experience and our tribal culture makes him the ideal leader for Palms and Palms Place.”

Glass’ connection to the Palms stretches back to its original opening in 2001. His previous experience in gaming and hospitality also includes roles at Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, The Cosmopolitan, SLS Las Vegas (now Sahara) and Monte Carlo (now Park MGM).

On Monday, Glass said he was honored to be named general manager at “a property that has been such an important part of my career and my journey,” adding that he has seen “firsthand the passion and dedication of our team,” and “I look forward to leading with that same spirit.”

Palms is one of two tribal-operated casinos in Las Vegas, although it is the only one currently open. The former Mirage hotel-casino will reopen in 2027 as Hard Rock Las Vegas, along with the under-construction Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, which is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.