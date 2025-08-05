Off-Strip casino new home to Nevada’s newest sportsbook

An off-Strip casino in the midst of a $35 million overhaul is now home to Nevada’s newest sportsbook.

Boomer's Sports Book opened at Ellis Island Casino & Brewery on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas with a ribbon-cutting featuring, from left to right, Gary Ellis, owner of Ellis Island Casino & Brewery, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Joe Asher, president and chief executive officer of Boomer’s and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Boomer’s Sports Book debuted at Ellis Island on Monday afternoon. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Boomer’s President and CEO Joe Asher, Ellis Island owner Gary Ellis, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and former mayor Oscar Goodman.

The 86-year-old Goodman placed the first in-person wagers, putting money on the Las Vegas Raiders to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season and the San Diego Padres to win the World Series this season.

Boomer’s went live this past Friday at the Commercial Casino in Elko. A third location will open at Casino Valle Verde in Henderson, which is also owned by Ellis.

Boomer’s Sports Book will run on IGT’s PlaySports platform and hardware.

Asher, the longtime sports betting executive, said Boomer’s will only be available in Nevada. The former CEO of William Hill’s U.S. operations and former president of sports betting for IGT said the local market is key to Boomer’s success.

“The future of this business is going to be heavily dependent on what happens here in Las Vegas,” he said.

The Boomer’s Sports Book mobile application is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Nevada gaming regulations require in-person registration to activate mobile sports wagering accounts. The in-person registration requirement is intended to drive foot traffic to brick-and-mortar casino properties.

Ellis said he hopes adding Boomer’s to his two Las Vegas Valley properties will accomplish just that. The veteran casino operator is confident in the team behind Boomer’s, which includes Dave Grolman, senior vice president of sportsbook and customer support operations; Nick Bogdanovich, a SBC Sports Betting Hall of Fame inductee and head of trading; and A.G. Burnett, former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and current gaming attorney with the McDonald Carano law firm, who will head the compliance committee for Boomer’s.

Ellis Island, on Koval Lane just south of Flamingo Road, is undergoing an expansion and renovation project that started this past fall.

“Being in the sportsbook business with Joe Asher is like being in the football business with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Ellis said Monday. “I’ve known Joe for many, many years and I’ve always liked and respected him very much. So, when he decided to he was going to take on this venture, I told him I was with it.”

During Boomer’s licensing hearings last month, Asher told regulators his goal is to have 10 retail locations throughout the state within a year.

With football season quickly approaching, Asher said the goal is sign-ups, which currently includes a $250 deposit match. Once things are settled, the energy will shift to driving engagement and rewarding regular customers.

“I’m a sports bettor and I know what matters to sports bettors,” he said Monday. “All we need is people to give us a shot and we’ll try to earn your business.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.