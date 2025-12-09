Off-Strip casino parts ways with CEO

An off-Strip casino has parted ways with its top executive months into a new management structure. A new president has been named.

M Resort doubles capacity with opening of new 375-room tower

Cliff Atkinson is no longer chief executive officer at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the casino announced Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cliff Atkinson speaks with the Las Vegas Review-Journal inside of his office at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-Strip casino has parted ways with its top executive months into a new management structure.

Cliff Atkinson is out as chief executive officer at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, according to a statement from the casino. Atkinson joined the property as president in 2023 and assumed the role of CEO last year.

“We thank Cliff for his contributions and leadership and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the property said in a statement Tuesday.

No reason was given for the change.

Virgin said that Lia Rispoli, the property’s chief operating officer, will expand her role to include president.

“Lia has extensive experience in Las Vegas and has been a key leader in the property’s operations since 2011,” the casino said. “Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ ownership and executive team are confident in Lia’s leadership and the property’s ability to continue to provide exceptional guest experiences.”

In December 2024, Nevada gaming regulators licensed C&C 4455, a joint venture between Atkinson and Chad Konrad, the property’s longtime chief financial officer, to operate the off-Strip property after it severed its operational agreement with Mohegan Gaming. It is currently unclear if Atkinson will continue to be involved with C&C 4455 and its ongoing casino operations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Atkinson could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this report.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.