Off-Strip casino revamps rewards program

An off-Strip casino is revamping its player rewards program as part of the property’s ongoing transformation and multi-million-dollar renovation.

Rio hotel-casino is offering increased free play, tier matching and complimentary tickets to on-site entertainment for new members who sign up for Rio Rewards, according to a Thursday news release. The casino also said Rio Rewards members would be eligible for new weekly promotions and giveaways, such as 5X point multi on Thursdays and free bottles of alcohol on Wednesdays.

Rio recently updated its 117,000-square-foot casino floor. The gaming floor now features nearly 800 slot machines, 40 table games with minimums starting at $10 and a dedicated baccarat room.

New York-based Dreamscape Co., purchased Rio for $516.3 million in 2019 and took over operations of the property from its former operator, Caesars Entertainment, in October 2023. Since assuming control, Dreamscape has embarked on a two-phase, $350 million renovation of the 2,500-suite resort, which opened in 1990.

“The newly reimagined casino floor represents an exciting milestone in Rio’s ongoing transformation,” said Grant Rogers, vice president of casino operations at Rio. “Our vision has always been to deliver a gaming experience that feels modern, approachable, and rooted in value. With low table minimums, generous rewards, and a vibrant atmosphere, we’re bringing back the spirit of classic Vegas, refreshed for today’s guest.”

In May 2024, Dreamscape named Las Vegas-native Patrick Miller as president and chief executive officer of Rio. Miller, a gaming industry veteran who spent nearly three decades with MGM Resorts International, has said the goal is to revive the once-lively Rio in what the company characterizes as “an icon reborn.”

“That’s a vision of Dreamscape, to bring this (property) back and make it relevant in what I think is the greatest city in the world,” he told the Review-Journal in 2024.

The new Rio Rewards program will begin tier matching for new players on July 1. Players must present an active player’s card from a Las Vegas casino to be eligible. Existing Rio Rewards members can earn $50 in FrioPlay for referring a friend who signs up and tier matches.

New sign-ups will receive $35 in FrioPlay (free play) and have a chance to at up to $1,000 in free play within their first 48 hours. Guests who earn 2,000 points in that window will earn two complimentary tickets to their choice of Penn & Teller, WOW – The Vegas Spectacular or Comedy Cellar.

All Rio Rewards members also get complimentary access Monday through Thursday to Ipanema Beach Club.

