Off-Strip casino rolling out new rewards program

An off-Strip casino hotel is rolling out a new player loyalty program as part of the property’s shift to new management.

Virgin casino-hotel will launch Cherry Rewards in March, according to a news release. The casino said the new rewards program will be “one of the most transparent and easily understandable,” in Las Vegas, touting “simpler ways to earn points and level up faster.”

Details on tier matching and new member sign-up offers will be announced in the coming weeks. Existing Momentum members will be automatically enrolled in Cherry Rewards and can collect new cards beginning March 5, according to the release.

The Mohegan Tribe and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ended their gaming arrangement in 2024 and the property’s top two executives, Cliff Atkinson and Chad Konrad, formed an operating entity, C&C 4455, to assume day-to-day operations. Nevada gaming regulators approved C&C 4455 in December, with Atkinson as chief executive officer and Konrad as chief financial officer of the new entity.

“After months of anticipation, this milestone marks the final step of the property’s transitioned casino operations, ensuring a seamless and exceptional integrated resort experience for its guests,” the release said.

Atkinson, the property’s president, said the Cherry Rewards program is a “game-changer for our casino and the market, and we are so excited to kick off this new era at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

“We’ve spent months meticulously refining Cherry Rewards in order to bring a unique offering to Las Vegas,” he said.

During testimony before state gaming regulators in 2024, Atkinson outlined a long-term plan for Virgin’s success that includes an appeal to locals, the activation of “dead spaces” on the property by bringing in new entertainment and amenities for guests, and the creation of a new customer loyalty program. He said there was an opportunity to return value to the Las Vegas casino market.

Virgin recently settled a months-long labor dispute with Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165. Union members at Virgin went on strike in November and only went back to work in late January after a new contract was agreed to.

