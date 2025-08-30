Off-Strip casino shows off $35M expansion

An off-Strip casino-hotel known for cheap drinks, good food and low table minimums completes first phase of renovation and expansion project.

The newly renovated Ellis Island casino is seen next to the hotel to the right in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

An off-Strip casino-hotel known for cheap drinks, good food and low table minimums, has completed the first phase of a $35 million expansion and renovation project, just in time for an influx of holiday visitors coming to Las Vegas for a long Labor Day weekend.

Ellis Island unveiled an all-new gaming space that nearly doubles the size of the property’s casino floor, highlighted by a 25-seat center bar under a 50-foot-long LED screen, a re-imagined high-limit slot area, and a permanent home for the recently added Boomer’s Sportsbook. The expanded area brings the building closer to the street, where an exterior digital facade features over 1,200 square feet of LED lights and approximately 1,740,000 pixels.

The next step nearing completion is a rooftop bar overlooking Kovel Lane called The Deck, which is slated to open in time for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

During a walkthrough Friday, Ellis Island executives emphasized that while the look is new, the casino’s longtime value-driven philosophy is not changing.

“It’s in our core values. It’s what’s made us popular amongst locals and industry workers and our loyal customers,” said Christina Ellis-Stalker, vice president of development for the family-owned and operated casino-hotel. “We are Vegas. We are dedicated to maintaining those low drink prices, those value-driven deals, those $5 table games. It’s what made us.”

Anamarie Ellis, vice president of operations, said the property will continue to offer low-entry slot tournaments, food and drink promotions, and Passport Player’s Club sign-up bonuses.

“We knew people didn’t want the value to change,” said Ellis. “Now, we’re giving them that same value in a beautiful new space, with amenities that bring us up to new standards and new excitement.”

The Ellis family has owned the off-Strip casino near the corner of Koval and Flamingo Road since the late-1960s, and the property has undergone several upgrades since it first opened. Owner Gary Ellis said these recent changes will elevate the guest experience while maintaining the ideals that have made the property unique in the Las Vegas market.

“In our location, as long as the value is there, I think we win,” he said Friday. “We’re positioned really well. We’ve given the property a facelift while keeping the core of what makes Ellis Island special.”

Steelman Partners and Bentar Construction, two Las Vegas-based businesses, are responsible for the design and construction, respectively, of the Ellis Island project.

The new gaming area is home to nearly 250 new slot machines under a double-high ceiling. It also has floor-to-ceiling windows with automatic shades. New carpet has been installed throughout.

“This expansion is about creating energy and connection — an elevated yet inviting environment that builds on the property’s legacy while introducing bold new experiences,” said Suzanne Steelman Taylor, vice president of strategy at Steelman Partners.

The next phase of construction will begin in September, refreshing the remaining portion of the existing casino floor. It is projected to be completed by the end of the year.

