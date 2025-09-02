Off-Strip casino teams up with new bookmaker

The deal allows this company to oversee in-person betting at the property and offer online sports wagering through its mobile application.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is pictured on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With the start of the NFL season just days away, an off-Strip casino announced a new sports betting partnership with a well-known bookmaker.

William Hill Nevada will take over sports betting operations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas later this year, the casino announced Tuesday. The new arrangement means a “vastly expanded sports wagering menu” and will “significantly increase the footprint of betting kiosks” on the property, according to the news release.

The deal allows William Hill Nevada to oversee in-person betting at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and offer online sports wagering through its mobile application.

William Hill Nevada is owned by Caesars Digital, which is a segment of Reno-based Caesars Entertainment. The brand is the largest sportsbook in Nevada, according to the announcement.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer for William Hill, said the company was “grateful” to partner with Virgin.

“Our sports betting product offering in Nevada stands apart and will help attract new guests to the property as we work closely with the Virgin team,” he said.

Since ending its operational agreement with Mohegan Gaming in 2024, Virgin hotel-casino has been managed by a new entity created by its top two executives, who secured approval from state gaming regulators to take over operations. The property rolled out a new rewards program earlier this year.

Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said the William Hill partnership will “elevate” the property’s sports betting experience.

“William Hill is the right strategic partner for us given its track record of providing an unmatched retail and mobile sports betting experience in Nevada,” Atkinson said. “This transition allows us to redefine our sportsbook and align it more closely with the dynamic energy and innovation synonymous with our resort.”

