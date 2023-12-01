Off-Strip casino to bring back live table games

Live table games are returning three years after they were shelved due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The Tuscany Suites and Casino is bringing back live table gaming starting on Dec. 2, after a three-year pandemic caused absence. (Tuscany Suites and Casino)

One more casino in Las Vegas is taking a step to return to its pre-pandemic routines as Tuscany Suites and Casino announced its bringing back live table gaming starting on Saturday.

Live table gaming was removed from the small off-Strip property owned by Brett Heers in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions and weren’t returned until now, according to a spokesperson for the property.

Blackjack and roulette will be available for play on Saturday, although pai gow and craps will be added to Tuscany’s casino sometime in the first quarter of 2024. Live table games will be available seven days a week moving forward.

To accommodate the return of live table games, Tuscany hired 40 employees, including pit managers, dealers and cocktail servers. Tuscany expects to hire more employees once it expands its live table gaming options in 2024, according to the property.

To mark the return of live table gaming on Saturday, Tuscany is offering hot seat prizes for players from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Among the prizes are several items related to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, including an autographed jersey from Mark Stone, the captain for the team, a 2023 autographed Stanley Cup collage and select game tickets. Other prizes include VIP tickets to Enchant Christmas and a New Year’s Eve staycation package at Tuscany’s hotel.

To be eligible for the prizes, a player must be a DaVinci Rewards Club member and be actively playing.

Despite not having table gaming, Tuscany tried to cash in on the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix last month because of proximity to the race paddock. The hotel signed a five-year contract to host all catering and affiliated media, who are booking rooms through F1.

