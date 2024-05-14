87°F
Casinos & Gaming

Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $10M pool deck ahead of summer season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 10:54 am
 

Silverton Casino Lodge’s new pool deck is now open ahead of the summer season.

Dubbed, “The Swimmin’ Hole,” the off-Strip resort said the $10 million pool deck is the centerpiece of its recent $50 million property-wide renovation.

“We are excited to unveil ‘The Swimmin’ Hole’ as part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” Craig Cavileer, CEO of Silverton Casino Lodge, said in a statement. “This new pool deck represents a $10 million investment and a significant milestone in our resort’s evolution, offering a luxurious oasis where guests can unwind and create unforgettable memories.”

According to the resort, the pool deck offers such amenities as a bar and grill; 11 deluxe cabanas, with private lounging areas and personalized service; four daybeds available for reservation on weekends; a 32-foot retractable screen located atop the pool bar for special event broadcasts; fire pits and new restrooms.

Silverton, located south of the Strip just off Interstate 15 at 3333 Blue Diamond Road, unveiled its 300-room renovation in fall 2023. The rooms, which had been closed since August 2022, have three different design styles that lean into a “cowboy glam” look. The renovation also included new casino carpet and slot and video poker upgrades.

