Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $6M renovation

The renovations, included upgrading the flooring, furnishings and overall accommodations, were limited to the resort's high-end suites.

Guests can now stay in newly renovated suites at South Point hotel-casino.

The resort, which is about 6.5 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip, announced it completed a $6 million renovation to 84 suites on the 25th floor. The renovations included upgrading the flooring, furnishings and overall accommodations, a news release said.

South Point said the renovations started in August 2023.

The suites range from one- to two-bedrooms and include a living area, a dining area that can accommodate six people and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Strip, the mountains or the South Point’s pool, the resort said.

The resort said the suites can span up to 2,500 square feet and the main living areas offer a bar and sofa seating. The main bedroom in the suites have a walk-in closet and a Roman tub in the bathroom. The suites also have multiple televisions throughout, plush mattresses and enhanced bath amenities., the resort said.

Overall suites make up a small portion of the rooms at South Point as the resort has 2,100 guestrooms.

Owned by Michael Gaughan, the off-Strip hotel-casino has one of the largest gaming floors in Clark County. It is known for having a large equestrian center.

