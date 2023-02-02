Off-Strip Pai Gow progressive hits for $135K
A local hit a 7-card straight flush for a Pai Gow progressive jackpot worth $135,000 on Sunday.
A lucky local hit a 7-card straight flush securing a multiple-property progressive jackpot at $135,000 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Saturday at Boulder Station.
The Pai Gow progressive at Station Casinos was reset to $93,000, said a spokesman.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The fin is fine.
$5 to $22k 😲
Congrats on the jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/zmtCSuBmps
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 31, 2023
Binion’s
Big Dragon Link score among the pair of winners.
$5,000 win on a $1.50 bet and a $12,200 #jackpot on a $10 bet! 💸 💵 Congrats to two of our big winners from this weekend. Could you be next? #moneymonday #binions #binonscasino #lasvegas #vegascasino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/VFXjmdZXRG
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 30, 2023
California
A California visitor visited the California. Check.
Another TREASURED memory made #AtTheCal 🌴 🤑
This lucky winner from California scored a GRAND PROGRESSIVE off an $8.80 spin to take home all that cash! pic.twitter.com/feK3JkBA1q
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 31, 2023
Four Queens
There’s gold in them buffaloes.
BUFFAOOO! 🐃 Congrats to this lucky winner who hit the $12,200 jackpot on a $3.60 bet. 🤑 #fourqueens #fourqueenscasino #lasvegas #casino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/p9WDmtzhVn
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 30, 2023
Gold Coast
The club royal flush sets the pace here.
🚨 WINNER, WINNER, WINNER 🚨
Congratulations to some more lucky winners who took some major cash after their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/QvvDuq0MrE
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 31, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
A pair of winners celebrated at the rebranded establishment.
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners with jackpots totaling $42,440.✨ #TheLegendHasArrived
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) January 31, 2023
Main Street Station
Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.
HAPPY & PROSPEROUS definitely sums up how this lucky winner from Hawai'i was feeling when they collected the DRAGON LINK GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin for a whopping $11,022.64! 💰 pic.twitter.com/VpUhRKYe41
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 31, 2023
Oyo
Congrats, Lady R.!
#LivingTheGoodLife could bring you good fortune. 🐲 Congratulations Lady R. for winning a $10,718 jackpot playing Dragon Rush! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/p6QPDtFhpq
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 30, 2023
Palace Station
A hearts royal flush is nice, too.
$20,000 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 😍👏
Bet 👉 $25.00 pic.twitter.com/fp1MKxPGYB
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 1, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Spreading the wealth along the Seine.
Cheers to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on jackpots totaling $172,120.✨ #ForeverInParis
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 31, 2023
Sam’s Town
Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous strikes again.
This lucky winner is having a happy and prosperous new year! Congratulations on your $19,068.88 Dragon Link win! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/iDNTki93nj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 1, 2023
Silverton
Way to go, Jacqueline!
Congratulations to Jacqueline of Las Vegas, who won $12,000 playing WHEEL POKER at Silverton Casino! 🤑💸🙌 pic.twitter.com/xnGdAJIqIU
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) January 31, 2023
Treasure Island
Hats off to David!
Our #WinnerWednesday feature goes to David P. for hitting a jackpot of $11,061 on the Dragon link machine, congratulations!
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 1, 2023
