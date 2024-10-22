Off-Strip resort adds ‘Day of the Dead’ themed suite

The resort has about a dozen themed suites, drawing inspiration from holidays, vacation spots and other places.

The bedroom in the "Day of the Dead" suite at Westgate hotel-casino. The off-Strip property has about a dozen themed suites. (Courtesy of Westgate)

The living room in the "Day of the Dead" suite at Westgate hotel-casino. The off-Strip property has about a dozen themed suites. (Courtesy of Westgate)

An off-Strip resort with themed hotel suites has a new offering — complete with an “ofrenda.”

The “Day of the Dead” themed suite at Westgate hotel-casino features bright colors, patterns and design elements commonly found in Mexico. The centerpiece is an elaborate ofrenda, or offering altar, adorned with the sugar skulls and marigold flowers that commonly make up the holiday’s decorations.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom suite spans about 1,450 square feet and features a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling, east-facing windows overlooking the Las Vegas Country Club and Sunrise Mountain.

“Westgate Las Vegas is proud to introduce this stunning suite that honors the rich traditions of Mexico while offering our guests an unforgettable experience in luxury,” Dawn Rawle, vice president of marketing, said in a Tuesday news release. “Our themed suites continue to set us apart, and we’re thrilled to invite guests to celebrate the vibrant culture of Dia de los Muertos with us.”

The “Day of the Dead” suite unveiling comes about a week before the multi-day holiday that begins Nov. 1, when families and friends gather to pay respects to loved ones who have died.

Westgate has about a dozen themed suites, also known as the high-roller suites. Some other themes include Christmas, Halloween, Country Club and more. Executives have said the concept draws on the property’s roots. When it was first built as the International Hotel in 1969, hotel floors had different decor representing countries around the world.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.