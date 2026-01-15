64°F
Ohio man wins six-figure jackpot at Strip casino

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 5:47 pm
 

A birthday trip to Las Vegas turned into a six-figure gift on Tuesday for a visitor from Euclid, Ohio.

Patrick G. won $604,658 on a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace when he hit a Royal Flush and Three Card Poker, according to a Caesars Palace representative.

He was only playing for 15 minutes before the big win. What a way to celebrate a birthday!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

