Ohio man wins six-figure jackpot at Strip casino

A man from Euclid, Ohio won big on a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace when he hit a Royal Flush and Three Card Poker, according to a Caesars Palace representative.

Patrick G. from Euclid, Ohio wins six-figures at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Caesars Palace)

A birthday trip to Las Vegas turned into a six-figure gift on Tuesday for a visitor from Euclid, Ohio.

Patrick G. won $604,658 on a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace when he hit a Royal Flush and Three Card Poker, according to a Caesars Palace representative.

He was only playing for 15 minutes before the big win. What a way to celebrate a birthday!

