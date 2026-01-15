Ohio man wins six-figure jackpot at Strip casino
A man from Euclid, Ohio won big on a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace when he hit a Royal Flush and Three Card Poker, according to a Caesars Palace representative.
A birthday trip to Las Vegas turned into a six-figure gift on Tuesday for a visitor from Euclid, Ohio.
Patrick G. won $604,658 on a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace when he hit a Royal Flush and Three Card Poker, according to a Caesars Palace representative.
He was only playing for 15 minutes before the big win. What a way to celebrate a birthday!
