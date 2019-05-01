Old Stardust craps table can be yours if the price is right

A seller on eBay is offering a craps table from the Stardust, a Las Vegas casino that opened in 1958 and closed in 2006. (eBay)

A seller on eBay is offering a craps table from the Stardust, a Las Vegas casino that opened in 1958 and closed in 2006. (eBay)

The first item to be sold at an auction in 2006 of Stardust memorabilia was the craps table that had the last roll of the dice the night the casino shut its doors. The table sold for $7,000.00. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An undated photo of the Stardust on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Five-year-old Logan Sander searches for lost change where slot machines used to be at the Stardust in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2006. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial photo of the Chinese-themed Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust,Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An eBay seller in Tennessee is hoping you don’t pass on this offer for a piece of old Las Vegas.

A craps table from the former Stardust is being offered on the online auction website for a starting bid of $3,150.

”Enjoy a piece to American history and all the casinos fun in your very own home without ever losing a dime,” the seller says. “The Stardust Hotel and Casino craps table would be a great addition for casino night entertaining and fundraising or an absolute unique gift for hard to buy person.”

The seller says the table was bought just before the casino closed for good and comes with a certificate of authenticity from Boyd Gaming Corp., the final owners of the resort.

The Stardust opened in 1958 and closed Nov. 1, 2006. The structure was imploded in March 2007 to make way for Boyd’s $4.8 billion Echelon development that was targeted for a 2010 launch, The company shut down construction on Echelon in August 2008, then sold the unfinished project to Genting in March 2013 for its Resorts World project.

