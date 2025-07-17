One year after Mirage closure, Hard Rock casino progresses on Strip

Construction is well underway and progress is steady as the South Florida-based hospitality giant continues to transform the former Mirage.

The view of construction progress of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas from a Treasure Island parking garage in Las Vegas July 14, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Less than 24 hours after the final curtain fell on The Mirage hotel-casino’s historic 34-year run, Hard Rock went to work on creating the Las Vegas Strip’s next legendary act.

Because in Vegas, the show must always go on.

One year later, construction is well underway and progress is steady as the South Florida-based hospitality giant continues to transform the former Mirage into what will become Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, with a target opening date in the second half of 2027.

According to Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Las Vegas, the project remains on schedule and on budget. Construction began immediately after The Mirage closed on July 17, 2024, and external factors, such as tariffs, increased labor costs or macro-economic uncertainties, have not impacted the project in any significant way, he said.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our construction which began the day after closure. Hard Rock’s development team and our construction partners have been working diligently since then and the project remains on schedule to open (in the) early fourth quarter of 2027,” Lupo recently told the Review-Journal. “Of course, the opening date remains subject to a variety of market and economic factors, but we’re very happy with the progress.”

Setting the record straight

Despite erroneous reports that the Las Vegas casino project had recently been scaled back, Lupo said the opposite is actually true. The scope of the development has expanded in several key areas, including the total number of rooms and the size of the resort’s pool and spa areas.

The Guitar Hotel will include 675 rooms and suites, up from 600, with none of the originally proposed rooms changing in size. The pool complex has increased by nearly 50 percent, and the spa footprint is essentially tripling, the Hard Rock executive said, with two spas (one in each tower) included in the design plans.

“We appreciate the interest in our project, but some of the speculation has painted an inaccurate picture. To set the record straight, from a general standpoint, we continue to look to expand our property offerings, not reduce them,” said Lupo. “Suffice it to say, we have and will continue to refine our design and scope for as long as that opportunity presents itself, in support of our objective of creating an integrated resort destination that will provide exciting guest experiences and that will be additive to existing Las Vegas Strip attractions.”

Vegas’ future remains bright, Hard Rock exec says

Hard Rock’s progress comes at a time when broader trends in Las Vegas have shown signs of softening. Visitor volume and gaming revenues have dipped slightly in recent months, while other Strip developments have faced delays, budget revisions or scope reductions.

Lupo said Hard Rock is undeterred and remains committed to Las Vegas. In addition to his own project, Lupo noted how the city and its visitors have embraced new developments, such as The Sphere, and was encouraged by future projects, such as the A’s baseball stadium and the Brightline high-speed rail between Southern California and Las Vegas.

“We are very encouraged about the vitality of the Las Vegas market as we expect continued long-term growth in all business segments. The city continues to redefine itself as existing properties and new entrants continue to invest capital,” he said. “We foresee continued growth and an exciting future for Hard Rock Las Vegas.”

More to come

With more than two years until opening, Hard Rock is still finalizing many of the resort’s core offerings, including its entertainment lineup, dining concepts and other guest experiences. Lupo said the company’s focus remains on delivering a product that both stands out on the Strip and stays true to the Hard Rock brand.

“We continue to prioritize the quality of the overall product, including our amenities, new and exciting entertainment, and experiential opportunities for the Las Vegas visitors we intend to attract and retain,” he said. “We look forward to announcing further details at appropriate junctures.”

