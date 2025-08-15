Online casino company acquires Spotlight.Vegas

A foreign online gaming company has acquired a Las Vegas-based website and ticket sales platform to connect better with the Southern Nevada market.

A foreign online gaming company has acquired a Las Vegas-based website and ticket sales platform in a bid to become better established in Nevada.

Spotlight.Vegas, which sells tickets and markets Las Vegas events, shows and experiences, was acquired by Saint Helier, Jerseybased Gambling.com Group Ltd., the company announced in a release about its second-quarter earnings.

Details about the acquisition, including the price, were not disclosed.

Gambling.com Group, which also owns RotoWire, BonusFinder, Freebets.com, OddsJam, and OpticOdds, operates online casinos accessible in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe. Online gambling is not legal in Nevada, but the acquisition of Spotlight.Vegas gives the company the ability to sell discounted show tickets and hotel rooms in Southern Nevada.

Charles Gillespie, CEO and co-founder of the Gambling.com Group, said the acquisition of Spotlight.Vegas would ultimately advance the company’s goal of generating more cash flow.

“We continue to deliver on our strategy of building deeper relationships with the end users of all of our websites to increase the monetization of our valuable and expanding consumer audience with additional products and services,” Gillespie said in a release. “Likewise, we are building deeper relationships with our operator partners by selling them more than just marketing services. As we continue to invest to expand our footprint in the gambling and entertainment ecosystem, the strategic acquisition of Spotlight.Vegas provides us with yet another scalable, technology platform which complements our existing portfolio and moves us another step closer to our goal of $100 million in adjusted cash flow.”

