Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort plans liquidation sale

The sale of furniture and furnishings is part of Hard Rock International’s plan to transform the legendary Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino.

People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liquidators will begin to clear rooms at The Mirage in a sale that begins Aug. 1.

Proximity Capital, a Las Vegas-based investment and liquidation firm, is running the sale of furniture and furnishings for 3,028 hotel rooms and suites at the Strip property closing July 17, according to an informational website by the firm.

Hard Rock International, which acquired the 34-year-old hotel-casino in 2022, will transform it into Hard Rock Las Vegas during a three-year renovation.

The contents of entire hotel rooms are available for $1,250, and suites cost between $1,500 and $2,500. The firm is offering special rates for hotel and Airbnb owners, according to the site.

It’s unclear if the resort will offer a public sale. Both the liquidators and Mirage operators did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

Hard Rock plans to reconceptualize the property responsible for the megaresort boom, developed by Steve Wynn. the company will build a 660-foot tall, all-suite hotel tower shaped like a guitar, along with other sweeping renovations inside the main building.

A different resort closure in the spring brought liquidators to the Strip. In preparation for the demolition of the Tropicana, a Rat Pack-era property, International Content Liquidation Inc. ran several public and private sales. The site is being cleared so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark.

