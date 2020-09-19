Oyo Las Vegas latest hotel-casino to give notice of layoffs

Oyo Las Vegas notified the state it plans to lay off employees effective Nov. 12.

An off-Strip hotel-casino celebrated its reopening on Wednesday, a week after it told the state it was planning to lay off employees.

Oyo Las Vegas notified Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Sept. 10 that it planned to lay off employees effective Nov. 12, according to the notice made public Friday.

It’s not clear how many employees or which positions are affected. The notice, posted on DETR’s website Friday afternoon, said a list of affected positions was “enclosed,” though no list was included in the public link.

“The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound and sustained effect on the economy and is creating unprecedented challenges for the hospitality industry,” the company wrote in its notice to DETR. “It is causing our hotel to suffer an enormous loss of business, which has resulted in the loss of work opportunities, including layoffs.”

Company representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

In addition to Oyo, both of chef Emeril Lagasse’s Las Vegas restaurants and laundry company PureStar – Brady Linen Services, LLC told the state it was laying off employees. The notices were filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

They represent the latest round of layoffs for Southern Nevada, which continues to feel the economic sting of the COVID-19 pandemic even as businesses reopen following a statewide shutdown.

Lagasse’s Strip restaurants, Delmonico Steakhouse and Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, told the state they plan to lay off employees – 73 and 63, respectively – effective Sept. 30.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many PureStar employees were affected among the four plants; Mitchell, Mayflower, Losee and Foremaster. The layoffs were effective Sept. 10 and follow company furloughs that began March 18, according to the notices.

Representatives for PureStar or Lagasse’s company didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

