Paid parking is back for guests of this Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino

After an entire summer of offering free parking to all, a megaresort on the Strip is tweaking its policy.

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After an entire summer of offering free parking to all, a megaresort on the Strip is tweaking its policy.

On Wednesday, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that hotel guests will be charged a flat rate of $21.

Vehicles with a Nevada license plate and high-tier Genting Rewards program members will continue to receive complimentary parking, the casino said. Qualifying tiers include Elite, Honors, Prime, Monarch and Imperial.

The change coincides with the launch of Resorts World’s new Metropolis Parking system, an electronic license plate reader that eliminates paper tickets and gates. Las Vegas-based Metropolis Parking’s technology is already in use at more than 1,500 locations nationwide, according to the company.

Guests who do not qualify for free parking can register through the Metropolis app by linking their Genting Rewards account and vehicle license plate. Multiple vehicles can be added to an account, though only one may be parked in the garage at a time.

In May, Resorts World Las Vegas, a $4.3 billion property owned and operated by Malaysia-based Genting Group, said it was doing away with paid parking through the end of August. In mid-June, the North Strip casino also announced a hotel room package with no resort fees that ran through Sept. 10.

Treasure Island, Sahara, Circus Circus and Casino Royale as the only Strip casino properties with free parking for all. Self-parking rates at Strip casinos can range from $20 to as much as $40, with higher prices when special events are in town.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.