Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
They were among several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas valley.
A pair of jackpots worth six figures were hit this week in the Las Vegas Valley.
At South Point, Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a straight flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Congratulations, Charles for hitting the Pai Gow Progressive for $124,747!
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 26, 2023
At Aliante, a visitor playing $125 a hand won $100,000 on video poker after hitting a clubs royal flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Help us congratulate this guest on the $100k win!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 27, 2023
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT
BET ➡️ .88 CENTS
WON ➡️ $15,088.49
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 25, 2023
California
CHECK, PLEASE. 💲
this lucky winner from the Islands capped things off Sunday night with a MONSTER BONUS PLAY that netted them $32,944 from a bold $8.80 bet!
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 24, 2023
Fremont
𝙊-𝙃-𝙄-𝙊 🙌 💰
This lucky winner from the Buckeye State hit the GRAND JACKPOT and took the progressive for every penny and then some, cashing out $12,875.38 for their $1.50 spins!
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 24, 2023
Main Street Station
Hawai’i regains the lead!
A STAR-SPANGLED 𝕎 🦅
This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin, pocketing $12,015.04!
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 24, 2023
Palace Station
When a big bet turns into a big win
Bet 👉 $25.00
Jackpot 👉 $17,500 pic.twitter.com/7qtzWJkcR6
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 26, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on two magnifique jackpots totaling $49,749.
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 24, 2023
Planet Hollywood
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $73,250.
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 24, 2023
Rampart
Which is the luckiest day of the week? For these winners it was Thursday. Congrats to last night's winners!
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 20, 2023
Winning is a great feeling! Congrats to our recent jackpot winners!
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 25, 2023
Railroad Pass
HUGE WIN!!!!!! This could be you next! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline pic.twitter.com/Ihzld6pIVn
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) January 24, 2023
The Standard Tavern
Sunset Station
Three times the fun with four aces and a kicker.
A $12,000 JACKPOT! One lucky guest bet $30 and WON. Congrats!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 24, 2023
Bet ➡️ $2.50
Won ➡️ $10,685
Won ➡️ $10,685
Congrats to our Lightning Link WINNER
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 26, 2023
Treasure Island
Jodi H just hit the jackpot and won $16,296 on the Medusa Bonus Machine! Congrats!
Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club!
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 25, 2023
