Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos

They were among several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas valley.

Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at South Point casino in Las Vegas. (South Point via Twitter)

A pair of jackpots worth six figures were hit this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

At South Point, Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a straight flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

There is nothing better than a big win!💸 Congratulations, Charles for hitting the Pai Gow Progressive for $124,747!🎉 pic.twitter.com/NQ4yEqNqtV — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 26, 2023

At Aliante, a visitor playing $125 a hand won $100,000 on video poker after hitting a clubs royal flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Now that's a win! Help us congratulate this guest on the $100k win! pic.twitter.com/6f5C8u76iA — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 27, 2023

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another 88-cent investment gone well.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁

BET ➡️ .88 CENTS

WON ➡️ $15,088.49 pic.twitter.com/CVDf85bUDF — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 25, 2023

California

Bringing a quality haul back to Hawai’i.

CHECK, PLEASE. 💲 Hawai'i showed out this weekend #AtTheCal: this lucky winner from the Islands capped things off Sunday night with a MONSTER BONUS PLAY that netted them $32,944 from a bold $8.80 bet! 👀 pic.twitter.com/T7MMVLBclH — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 24, 2023

Fremont

A tidy sum to pack for the Ohio trip.

𝙊-𝙃-𝙄-𝙊 🙌 💰 This lucky winner from the Buckeye State hit the GRAND JACKPOT and took the progressive for every penny and then some, cashing out $12,875.38 for their $1.50 spins! pic.twitter.com/Mrm40nwgPT — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 24, 2023

Main Street Station

Hawai’i regains the lead!

A STAR-SPANGLED 𝕎 🦅 This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin, pocketing $12,015.04! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/wOtdG8vxF1 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 24, 2023

Palace Station

Twitter don’t lie.

When a big bet turns into a big win 😱💰

Bet 👉 $25.00

Jackpot 👉 $17,500 pic.twitter.com/7qtzWJkcR6 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 26, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Here’s a pair of winners …

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on two magnifique jackpots totaling $49,749.🥂 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/lzpC4DURgW — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 24, 2023

Planet Hollywood

… and two more.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $73,250.🤩 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Z9UwT4FzUF — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 24, 2023

Rampart

In reality, winning jackpots is fun any day of the week.

Railroad Pass

On the right track.

The Standard Tavern

Celebrating in Centennial Hills.

Sunset Station

Three times the fun with four aces and a kicker.

A $12,000 JACKPOT! One lucky guest bet $30 and WON. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/GLVoUxJLWF — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 24, 2023

That’s a blast.

Bet ➡️ $2.50

Won ➡️ $10,685 Congrats to our Lightning Link WINNER ⚡ pic.twitter.com/cotOfjDw1L — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 26, 2023

Treasure Island

Congrats to Jodi!

Jodi H just hit the jackpot and won $16,296 on the Medusa Bonus Machine! Congrats! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Zs4hl7GKxz — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 25, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.