Casinos & Gaming

Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 8:07 am
 
Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at South Point casino in Las V ...
Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at South Point casino in Las Vegas. (South Point via Twitter)

A pair of jackpots worth six figures were hit this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

At South Point, Charles won $124,747 after hitting a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot with a straight flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

At Aliante, a visitor playing $125 a hand won $100,000 on video poker after hitting a clubs royal flush, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another 88-cent investment gone well.

California

Bringing a quality haul back to Hawai’i.

Fremont

A tidy sum to pack for the Ohio trip.

Main Street Station

Hawai’i regains the lead!

Palace Station

Twitter don’t lie.

Paris Las Vegas

Here’s a pair of winners …

Planet Hollywood

… and two more.

Rampart

In reality, winning jackpots is fun any day of the week.

Railroad Pass

On the right track.

The Standard Tavern

Celebrating in Centennial Hills.

(The Standard Tavern)
(The Standard Tavern)

Sunset Station

Three times the fun with four aces and a kicker.

That’s a blast.

Treasure Island

Congrats to Jodi!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

